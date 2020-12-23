Dwayne Haskins apologizes to team, fined $40,000, stripped of captaincy

Getty Images

Washington stripped Dwayne Haskins of his captaincy as part of his punishment for visiting a strip club in violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday the quarterback apologized to his teammates and was punished for his Sunday night transgression. He will not lose his job.

If Alex Smith can’t start Saturday against Carolina, Haskins will, Rivera said.

“One thing I appreciated was his honesty in the conversation,” Rivera said, via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN. “He and I probably have talked five or six times in the past two days.”

But Haskins will pay a price for the photographs posted on social media showing him at the club without a mask.

“There have been consequences and we’re moving forward,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Haskins’ teammates had voted him a team captain during camp. All 32 starting quarterbacks on opening day wore the C on their jerseys.

Haskins no longer will.

The team also fined Haskins $40,000, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rapoport added that it’s the “largest known fine for a player for a COVID-19 violation — more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck.”

Washington has not had any player on its active roster test positive for COVID-19 this season.