Dwayne Haskins taking first-string reps at Washington Football Team practice

Dwayne Haskins is preparing as if he will be the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback on Sunday, despite an incident this week that had both the team and the league evaluating whether he broke COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins is taking reps with the first-string offense at practice today while the injured Alex Smith is off to the side, according to reporters on the scene.

That comes on the heels of Haskins apologizing after pictures circulated on social media showing him not wearing a mask, in close contact with multiple women who were also not wearing masks.

The Football Team and the NFL have apparently determined that Haskins’ breach didn’t put him at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and that he’s permitted to be around the team. With Smith and Kyle Allen both injured, Haskins is the likely starter on Sunday, when a Washington win combined with a Giants loss against the Ravens would clinch the NFC East for the Football Team.