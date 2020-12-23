Ezekiel Elliott’s injured calf feels “way better” after a weekend off

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had never missed a game for injury in his career until Sunday. His calf injury wouldn’t let him go.

He sat out as Tony Pollard had a longer run (40), a longer reception (30) and more yards from scrimmage (132) than Elliott has had in any game this season.

Elliott returned to a limited practice Wednesday.

“I feel way better than I did last week,” Elliott said. “Obviously, with the rest this weekend, it’s got me feeling better. I actually got out there a little bit at practice this week, ran around in team drills, so I mean it’s definitely making the right steps to be ready for Sunday. I’d just probably say the biggest difference is it feels more like a bruise pain in my calf and then last week around Saturday it started tugging on me a little bit, so that’s why I wasn’t able to go. But definitely feels better with the rest and looking good for this weekend.”

The Cowboys listed five players out of practice, with tight end Blake Bell (illness), cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle) and safety Xavier Woods (ribs) rehabbing on the first day of the work week.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ankle/knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), receiver Michael Gallup (hip), linebacker Sean Lee (knee) and linebacker Jaylon Smith (wrist) were full participants.