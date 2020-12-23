Gardner Minshew, Mike Glennon will compete to start at QB this week

Getty Images

The Jaguars are in the driver’s seat to draft Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick after the Jets beat the Rams in Week 15. But there are still two games left in 2020, and head coach Doug Marrone is holding a quarterback competition this week to see who will start against the Bears.

Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will both take reps to see who comes out ahead for Sunday. Minshew started last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, his first start since Week 7. Glennon started Jacksonville’s three games from Week 12-14.

“I want to see which one can execute the game plan better during the week to feel [who] gives us the best opportunity, because I think when I look at both of them, there’s plusses and minuses with both,” Marrone said during his Wednesday press conference. “We’re just going to keep looking and keep trying to put the best people in [so] that we can win — not put people in there just to see what they can do. But just keep pushing everyone as much as we can just to put ourselves over the top.”

Minshew’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Glennon has completed 61 percent of his throws for 600 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jaguars won in Week 1 but have lost each of their 13 games since.