Jags to rest James Robinson in practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back James Robinson has been one of the few bright spots of the 2020 season for the Jaguars and he hopes he’ll be able to keep his impressive rookie season going against the Bears this weekend.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said at his Wednesday press conference that the team plans to rest Robinson this week and that launched a bunch of tweets implying the team was going into tank mode now that they’re on track for the first overall pick in the draft. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury.

Marrone later clarified that Robinson will be resting during Wednesday’s practice, but that Robinson wants to play and that he and that he believes that he will be ready to go.

His status will be updated as the week progresses. If Robinson does play, he’ll enter the game 34 yards behind Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.