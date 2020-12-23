Jalen Reagor will practice Wednesday, Darius Slay clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Still in the race for the NFC East, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had good news and bad news on the team’s injury front to open his Wednesday press conference.

Though wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffered an ankle injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, he will practice on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020, Reagor had a season-high five receptions for 49 yards in the contest.

Cornerback Darius Slay missed last week’s game with a concussion, but Pederson said Slay has cleared the protocol and will practice on Wednesday. Slay’s started 12 games for the Eagles this season, making five passes defensed.

But, punter Cameron Johnston is still in the concussion protocol. And defensive end Josh Sweat has a wrist injury, that will keep him out for at least this week, putting the rest of his season in doubt.