Jedd Fisch leaving Patriots to become Arizona Wildcats’ head coach

Getty Images

Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch will be moving on from New England.

Fisch is being hired as the new head coach at the University of Arizona, ESPN reports. Fisch interviewed for the job on Monday.

Arizona fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after he wrapped up an 0-5 season with a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State.

The 44-year-old Fisch is in his first season with the Patriots after spending the previous two seasons with the Rams. Before that he has been on the staff at UCLA, Michigan, Miami, Minnesota and Florida at the college level, as well as the Jaguars, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans in the NFL.

Fisch is the second NFL assistant to leave for a college head coaching job in less than a week; Bret Bielema left the Giants’ staff to take the Illinois head coaching job on Saturday.