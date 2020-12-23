Joe Judge not sure Daniel Jones plays Sunday, but sure he’s their QB for next year

Getty Images

The Giants played without quarterback Daniel Jones in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns and the team doesn’t know at this point if he’ll be able to play against the Ravens this Sunday.

Head coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that he’s gotten “good feedback” from Jones and the team’s trainers about the quarterback’s hamstring and ankle, but that they’ll see how things go in practice before making a call. Judge hopes to make that call on Friday, but doesn’t need to wait to make a long-term call on Jones.

Judge was asked if he believes Jones is the man for next year and beyond, he said Jones is “our quarterback.”

“This guy’s definitely earned my respect. I kind of made it hard on him in a lot of ways, and he didn’t blink,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Jones may be their quarterback for 2021, but there’s plenty of work for the Giants to do on offense. They rank 31st in points scored and yards from scrimmage, so settling the quarterback position hasn’t been a boon for the unit as a whole.