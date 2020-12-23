Joe Judge: Our progress won’t necessarily be measured by making the playoffs

Getty Images

The Giants’ hopes of winning the NFC East took a big with a pair of losses the last two weeks, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Joe Judge views missing out on a division title as a overly negative development.

Judge took over a team that hasn’t sniffed playoff contention the last three years and one more win will give the Giants half as many as they had over those campaigns. That’s a sign of improvement as is the fact that they were able to salvage their season after opening with a 1-7 mark.

Judge sees those things as mileposts on the way to being the kind of team he wants to build and he doesn’t view a playoff berth this year the same way.

“I don’t think our progress as a team is going to be measured necessarily on making the playoffs . . . I’m not downplaying playoffs,” Judge said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “It’s the National Football League. We’re all here to compete. We’re all here for the highest prize in all of sports. We all know what that is. I’m a firm believer in just keeping our sights on what the immediate goal is and the long-term goal will take care of itself.”

It’s been clear for months that the winner of the NFC East is going to be a flawed team with plenty of work to do in the offseason. That need for growth appears to trump short-term success when it comes to the Giants.