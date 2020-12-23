Joe Mixon won’t return this week

Getty Images

The Bengals will not activate running back Joe Mixon from injured reserve this week, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

Taylor, though, didn’t rule out Mixon returning for Week 17.

“We’ll see about next week,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

That would come as a huge surprise considering Mixon has not practiced or played since Week 6, and the Bengals are out of contention for anything except the No. 1 overall pick.

Mixon will miss his ninth consecutive game this week and likely his 10th next week before getting ready to return to health for 2021.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 21 with a foot injury.

Mixon has 428 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 119 carries this season. He also has 21 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Mixon’s injury opened the door for Giovani Bernard to get more snaps and more touches. Bernard has 145 touches for 633 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.