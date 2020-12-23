John Elway still likes what he sees in Drew Lock

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway has brought in various quarterbacks over his years in the job, but Peyton Manning is the only one that has found much success in Denver.

The latest addition came when the Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second round last year and Lock started his 16th game with the team in last Saturday’s loss to the Bills. The Broncos are 8-8 in those games, but only 4-7 this year as Lock has not been able to have the same success as he did after taking over the job late last season.

Given Lock’s shaky play and the Broncos’ fourth-straight losing record, some have wondered if Elway might be back in the market for a quarterback this offseason. In a video for the team’s website, Elway said that the team has not given up hope that Lock will be a long-term answer at quarterback.

“He’s gone through his reads better and dumped some things off and continued to use the experience to get better,” Elway said. “Obviously, the inconsistency, that comes with being young, especially if you’re young and you’ve got young guys around you . . . like we do. It seems like when they all don’t play well, they do it together. Again, we’ve just got to work on the consistency. And I think that Drew’s had an up-and-down year, but we still like what we see in him and still think that he’s got a chance to be a very good quarterback in this league.”

The Broncos added Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Melvin Gordon to go with Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, and Courtland Sutton in what they hoped would be an improved offense this season. They rank 28th in yards and points after finishing in the same spots last season, so something’s going to have to change and Elway’s comments don’t rule out that change coming under center.