Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills won the AFC East for the first time in Josh Allen’s lifetime on Saturday, and now the quarterback has been recognized for his division-clinching performance.

Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week after completing 70 precent of his passes for 359 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns, plus three carries for 33 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

It’s the fifth time Allen has received offensive player of the week honors and the third time in 2020. Allen’s accounted for 39 touchdowns this season — 30 passing, eight rushing, and one receiving — and eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the first time. He was named one of three AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks earlier this week.

Allen and the Bills will try to put an exclamation point on the season this week against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.