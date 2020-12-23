Kevin Stefanski expects Sheldon Richardson to play Sunday

Getty Images

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had to exit last week’s win over the Giants with a neck stinger, but head coach Kevin Stefanski expects him to play on Sunday against the Jets.

However, Richardson will be one of a few Cleveland players who won’t practice on Wednesday.

Stefanski said right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring) would also sit out the day’s session.

But Cleveland will get safety Andrew Sendejo back this week, as he’s cleared the concussion protocol. Sendejo missed Cleveland’s Week 15 victory after suffering the concussion against the Ravens the previous Monday.