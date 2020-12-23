Kyler Murray named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray set a career high in passing yards against the Eagles last Sunday and the team needed every last one of them to get their eighth win of the season.

Murray’s final pass attempt of the game was a 20-yard strike that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught for a go-ahead touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play. The Eagles would threaten to tie the score, but the Cardinals held on for a 33-27 victory.

Murray ended the day 27-of-36 for 406 yards, three touchowns, and an interception. He also ran eight times for 29 yards and his 11th rushing touchdown of the season.

The NFL recognized that effort with the NFC offensive player of the week award on Wednesday. It’s the third time Murray has taken those honors in what’s been a strong second season for the top pick of the 2019 draft.