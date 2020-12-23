Lamar Jackson on Pro Bowl: I’m cool with not making it, the guys who did deserve it

Getty Images

Last year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unanimously voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. This year, Jackson wasn’t even chosen as one of the three best quarterbacks in the AFC. But Jackson says he can live with that.

Jackson said the three quarterbacks chosen for the AFC Pro Bowl roster — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — are all worthy choices and he can’t complain about it.

“I feel those guys who made it to the Pro Bowl, deserve it. That’s a lot of great quarterbacks and lot of great players who are going to be in it. I’m cool with it,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson’s regular season has been somewhat disappointing, as he hasn’t been able to match his production from a year ago. But last year Jackson’s postseason was very disappointing. Jackson still has time in the coming weeks to accomplish things that will make his absence from the Pro Bowl roster easy to forget.