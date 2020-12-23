Lions announce G.M. interviews with Rick Smith, Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff

Getty Images

The Lions are looking for a new G.M. On Wednesday, they interviewed three candidates for the job.

Former Texans G.M. Rich Smith, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, and former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff underwent interviews for the position on Wednesday.

The Lions fired G.M. Bob Quinn two days after Thanksgiving. The team recently hired former NFL linebacker and FOX broadcaster Chris Spielman to serve as a special advisor to owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

The Lions last won a playoff game in 1991. They have made it to the playoffs multiple times since then, but they’ve had no postseason success.

The Lions also are looking for a head coach. They presumably will hire a G.M. first.