Lions determining who can coach this weekend after COVID-19 positives

Getty Images

The Lions have had two head coaches this season and they may need a third for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team closed their facility on Tuesday after a pair of positive COVID-19 tests and placed practice squad linebacker Anthony Pittman on the COVID-19 reserve list later in the day. The other person who tested positive has not been identified and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports contact tracing has led to questions about which coaches will be available this weekend.

Per the report, interim head coach Darrell Bevell and almost all of their defensive coaches have been identified as close contacts. The contacts are reportedly related to the team’s travel for last Sunday’s game against the Titans and the team is working with the league to determine which of those contacts are high risk.

In addition to that, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that one of the Lions assistants did not have his contact tracing device on at all times and another had people in his office.

That will likely impact the process of determining which coaches will be on hand in Detroit this weekend.