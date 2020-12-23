Lions have no new positives, but several coaches are out after COVID-19 exposure

Getty Images

The Lions got good news and bad news on the COVID-19 front today.

The good news is, their latest round of testing found no new positive tests. The bad news is, the team confirmed that the two people who previously tested positive had close contact with several coaches, who will not be with the team today.

“This morning our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests,” the Lions said in a statement. “As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice. We anticipate conducting an outdoor practice this afternoon and our players and coaches will continue to meet virtually this morning.”

The close contacts reportedly include interim head coach Darrell Bevell, who calls the offense, and most of the defensive staff. The Lions fired their special teams coordinator this week, so the coaching staff will be shorthanded in all three phases, and the Lions have one less day to prepare than usual because they play the Buccaneers on Saturday this week. That game remains on track to be played as scheduled.