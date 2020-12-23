Lions will wait to interview coaches

Getty Images

Teams can begin interviewing coaching candidates currently employed by other teams now, if they want. Detroit doesn’t want.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Lions will wait to make requests until after the season. The Lions will defer interviews for two reasons.

First, the rule allowing interviews before the season ends may last only two hours. Second, if an interview happens before the end of the season, the coaching candidate can’t be interviewed again until after that team’s season ends.

By waiting, the interviews will last longer, and for teams that make it to the Super Bowl (if the Lions are willing to wait that long), a second interview can happen after the conference championship games.

It makes little sense to interview a coach before having a G.M. who can participate in the process of interviewing the coaching candidates. It remains to be seen whether the Lions will delay any coaching interviews after the season ends until after the Lions hire a General Manager.