Marvin Lewis will interview with Texans

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2018, but he wants to return.

The Texans are expected to interview Lewis for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Media reports.

The team previously has interviewed Jim Caldwell. Interviews with Caldwell and Lewis will fulfill the Rooney Rule requirement for the Texans.

Lewis currently is the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State. He joined Herman Edwards’ staff at ASU before the 2019 season, serving as a special advisor for the Sun Devils.

Lewis set the Bengals’ franchise record for career wins with 131 in his 16 seasons. His seven playoff appearances and four division titles also remain the best in team history.

He went 131-122-3.