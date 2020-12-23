Michael Dickson named NFC special teams player of the week

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks held off the Washington Football Team for a 20-15 win last Sunday and punter Michael Dickson‘s work helped them to that victory.

Dickson punted four times during the win and averaged 50.8 yards per kick over the course of the afternoon. All four of the punts also pinned Washington inside their own 15-yard-line.

They were able to score a touchdown on one of those drives, but the other three long fields did not result in any points for the NFC East club.

Dickson was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the second time that’s happened this year and the third time he’s picked up the honor over the course of his career.