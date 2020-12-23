Myles Gaskin back at practice for Dolphins

Getty Images

Running back Myles Gaskin could be back in the Dolphins lineup in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Gaskin practiced for the Dolphins on Wednesday, which means he’s been cleared to return to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gaskin missed the last two games while on the reserve list.

Salvon Ahmed got the start for the Dolphins against the Patriots last Sunday and ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Ahmed backed up Gaskin when both players were at the University of Washington and we’ll see if things revert to that arrangement against the Raiders.

Gaskin has 121 carries for 477 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 32 catches for 249 yards.