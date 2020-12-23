New York reviewing plan to test and trace 6,700 fans at Bills playoff game

Getty Images

When the Bills clinched their first home playoff game in a quarter of a century, questions were immediately raised about whether fans could attend. It’s sounding like the state is increasingly optimistic that fans will be there.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today that the state is reviewing a plan that will allow 6,700 fans to attend a home playoff game, with those fans all getting rapid-result COVID-19 tests before entering the stadium.

“You could show up a half an hour before a football game, and get a test, and go into a game,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo indicated that he thinks the plan for testing fans before the game and tracing them afterward to see whether the virus spread inside the stadium is feasible.

“We’re exploring some options,” Cuomo said. “The Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in and contact traced after to see what the effect is.”

The Bills will likely host a playoff game on either Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10. By then they hope the plan has been given the OK by state authorities, and that some members of Bills Mafia will be there with their team.