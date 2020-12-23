New York reviewing plan to test and trace 6,700 fans at Bills playoff game

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2020, 12:16 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans
Getty Images

When the Bills clinched their first home playoff game in a quarter of a century, questions were immediately raised about whether fans could attend. It’s sounding like the state is increasingly optimistic that fans will be there.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said today that the state is reviewing a plan that will allow 6,700 fans to attend a home playoff game, with those fans all getting rapid-result COVID-19 tests before entering the stadium.

“You could show up a half an hour before a football game, and get a test, and go into a game,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo indicated that he thinks the plan for testing fans before the game and tracing them afterward to see whether the virus spread inside the stadium is feasible.

“We’re exploring some options,” Cuomo said. “The Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in and contact traced after to see what the effect is.”

The Bills will likely host a playoff game on either Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10. By then they hope the plan has been given the OK by state authorities, and that some members of Bills Mafia will be there with their team.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “New York reviewing plan to test and trace 6,700 fans at Bills playoff game

  1. I wonder if they will keep fans from going to the lot? Or the surrounding lots on private land?

    Those could be packed……

  2. I went into a store this week to buy a folding table. The owner said that after Cuomo announced the possibility of fans at the playoff game last week he sold over 50 tables in 2 days…

  3. cancerman2020 says:
    December 23, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    I wonder if they will keep fans from going to the lot? Or the surrounding lots on private land?

    Those could be packed……

    —————————

    You need to pay to get into the stadium lot. it’s simple enough to require fans to show tickets as they pay to let them in.

    It’s a fair question if private lot owners want to take people’s money to allow them to spread COVID among themselves on their property.
    I personally think it would be far more comfortable sitting at home watching the game rather than in a tent in a cold parking lot.

  4. Hell yes. 6,700 fanatics screaming at the top of their lungs is more than enough to constitute home field advantage

  5. I get the desire to see a playoff game. I’m 15 min. from the stadium. Covid is still a bigger issue than this.
    I just lost my neighbor to covid and will watch from home. It’s bad around here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.