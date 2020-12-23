Patriots place Stephon Gilmore on injured reserve

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won defensive player of the year honors in 2019. He will not repeat as the winner of the award this year, with Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt and Xavien Howard the top candidates for 2020.

Gilmore, 30, will finish his season with 11 games played.

The Patriots announced Tuesday they have placed Gilmore on injured reserve, officially ending Gilmore’s season.

Gilmore left Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins after only 24 defensive snaps. He underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a partially torn quadriceps.

Gilmore made 37 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2020.

He is signed through next season and has a base salary of $7 million.