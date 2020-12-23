Quinnen Williams won’t play again this season

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams helped the Jets get their first win of the season against the Rams last Sunday, but he won’t be around to help them in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Williams left the 23-20 win to get evaluated for a concussion. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Williams also has a neck injury and will not play in the final two games of the season.

Williams had a sack, a tackle for loss, and four tackles in the win over the Rams. That outing capped a solid second season for the 2019 first-round pick.

He finishes the year with 55 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. Williams will try to pick up where he left off in 2021.