Quinton Dunbar to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Getty Images

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said it was obvious cornerback Quinton Dunbar wasn’t 100 percent healthy from the first day he practiced with the Seahawks.

After six games and 397 defensive snaps, Dunbar’s season — and perhaps his career in Seattle — is over.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Dunbar will have season-ending knee surgery. The team placed Dunbar on injured reserve Nov. 19, but after he returned to practice Dec. 9, it appeared Dunbar might play again this season.

Dunbar, obtained in a trade with Washington for a fifth-round choice, made 30 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. The Seahawks paid him $3.34 million.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.