Raheem Morris: Julio Jones a little bit closer to returning

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but it sounds as if he may get back on the field for Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs.

Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Jones will work with trainers for the day’s practice, adding the wide receiver “is a little bit closer” this week, via Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones has not practiced since playing in Atlanta’s Week 13 loss to New Orleans. In that game, Jones made six receptions for 94 yards.

Having played only nine games in 2020, Jones has 51 catches for 771 yards. He’s likely to finish the season with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2013.