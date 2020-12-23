Raiders place Nick Kwiatkoski on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders have placed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list, dealing a significant blow to their defense for Saturday’s game against the Dolphins.

Kwiatkoski is Las Vegas’ defensive signal-caller, making him a key piece to the scheme. He’s played 12 games in his first season with the Raiders, making 81 total tackles, an interception, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack. He played every snap against the Chargers last week, making 10 tackles.

It’s not currently known whether Kwiatkoski tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. The Raiders have five players on the COVID-19 list, one of whom is on the practice squad.

Las Vegas did activate defensive back Isaiah Johnson off the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He’s mainly played special teams in his 13 games this season, but he’s also recorded four passes defensed.