Rick Smith interviewing for Jaguars G.M. opening

Former Texans General Manager Rick Smith has landed another interview for one of this year’s G.M. openings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is interviewing with the Jaguars on Wednesday. He interviewed with the Falcons last week and word earlier this month was that he is expected to interview with the Lions as well.

Smith was the G.M. in Houston from 2006 to 2017 and also had the title of executive vice president of football operations for his final six seasons with the team. Smith left the team at the end of the 2017 season in order to be with his wife while she battled breast cancer.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has also interviewed with the Jaguars and interim G.M. Trent Baalke is also considered a candidate for the job on a permanent basis.