Ryan Tannehill thought Pro Bowl nod “should have happened”

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill‘s career has been on an upward trajectory since he became the Titans’ starting quarterback early in the 2019 season and he thought that his play this season would result in one of the three spots for quarterbacks on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

That’s not how things played out, however. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were the selections and there will be no flood of replacement Pro Bowlers since there’s no game for anyone to pull out of this year.

On Wednesday, Tannehill admitted to feeling snubbed.

“I was frustrated Monday night. I’m biased, of course. I thought it should have happened, but it didn’t. I’m not gonna waste time and energy on what’s in the past. I’m just trying to get ready for the Packers,” Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com.

Tannehill said he thinks the “presumption is definitely out there” that the Titans Offense runs through running back Derrick Henry, but the Titans have been plenty dangerous through the air regardless of how the Pro Bowl voting broke down this season.