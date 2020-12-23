Sean McDermott on Patriots QBs: We do our due diligence

Getty Images

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday by saying, “We’re not answering that question every day.”

But really, Belichick hasn’t answered the question at all — which means Bills head coach Sean McDermott is unsure which quarterback his AFC East champion club will face on Monday.

At least McDermott seems to be taking it in stride.

“We do our due diligence. That’s what I can say,” McDermott said Wednesday, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Whoever they play, they are both good quarterbacks, both play at a high level. So we have to prepare ourselves to play our best football is how we look at it.”

Newton has started 13 games this season, with Bryan Hoyer starting the 14th. He’s thrown for just 2,381 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions, though he’s also rushed for 489 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his second year out of Auburn, Stidham is 18-of-33 passing for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns and three picks. He’s appeared in four games.

“I know he’s only had certain snaps in the regular season, but he looks like a good young player and certainly has the athleticism to go with the position,” McDermott said of Stidham. “So we’ve got nothing but a high amount of respect for Jarrett and Cam and their entire program.”

It stands to reason that the Patriots would play Stidham to see how the young signal-caller will perform in a full game with a full week of preparation. But with Belichick keeping his cards close to the vest, McDermott’s wise to prepare for both QBs.