Sean Payton hopeful Marquez Callaway can play this week

With Michael Thomas on injured reserve and Tre'Quan Smith out of Tuesday’s practice with an ankle injury, the Saints are thin at wide receiver heading into Friday’s game against the Vikings.

But New Orleans could get some help from Marquez Callaway.

“Hopefully he can play in this game,” head coach Sean Payton said of the rookie wide receiver on Wednesday, via Amie Just of NOLA.com.

The Saints designated Callaway to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. He last played in New Orleans’ Week 12 victory over Denver, during which he suffered a knee injury.

An undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, Callaway has 15 receptions for 136 yards in 2020. His biggest game was the Week 7 win over the Panthers when he caught eight passes for 75 yards.