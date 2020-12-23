Steelers activate Vince Williams from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that he thought the Steelers would have linebacker Vince Williams back this week and Williams’ return became official on Wednesday.

The Steelers announced that Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams missed the last two games while on the list.

Williams started the first 12 games of the season and his return will be a welcome one for an inside linebacking corps that’s lost a couple of players to injured reserve this season. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane are all on the list, which left converted safety Marcus Allen and Avery Williamson to man the position in recent games.

Williams has 63 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.