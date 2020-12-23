Stefon Diggs, Tre’Davious White practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bills had a couple of key players go down with injuries during last Saturday’s win over the Broncos, but word was that neither injury was serious and the first day of practice for the week backs up that feeling.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hurt his foot and cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a stinger on the way to clinching the AFC East title. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR that both players are going to practice on Wednesday as the Bills begin on-field preparations for Monday’s game against the Patriots.

McDermott said that wide receiver John Brown will also practice. He was designated to return from injured reserve last week, but he was not activated in time to face Denver. He’s been out with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Darryl Williams and kick returner Andre Roberts will not take part in practice.