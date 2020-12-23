Texans will wait to interview coaches employed by other NFL teams

Getty Images

The Texans have interviewed Jim Caldwell and will interview Marvin Lewis for their head coaching vacancy. Are they serious candidates? Or, considering the Texans don’t have a General Manager, is the team merely checking off the Rooney Rule box?

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans will stick to their plan to hire a G.M. before a head coach. They will not request permission to interview head coaching candidates before the season ends as a new rule allows.

The Texans have interviewed candidates for both the G.M. job and the head coaching job not currently employed by any of the other 31 teams. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and current Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan have interviewed for the G.M. job.

According to McClain, the Texans could interview Caldwell and/or Lewis again after the General Manager is hired. So, the obvious question is, why not wait to interview Caldwell and Lewis after the G.M. is hired?

The Texans became in need of a General Manager and a head coach after firing Bill O’Brien on Oct. 5.