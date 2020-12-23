Tom Brady: I was just having fun with coach Dungy

Getty Images

Tony Dungy began his head coaching career with the Buccaneers, and he still calls Tampa home. But he won a Super Bowl in Indianapolis with Peyton Manning and might have won more than one if not for Tom Brady, who played for the Patriots and now plays for the Bucs.

After Dungy left Brady off his top-five toughest quarterbacks to defend, Brady responded Tuesday night by tweeting a photo of the Colts’ 2014 AFC Finalist banner.

Brady always has been good at comebacks.

The three-time league MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP said it was not mean-spirited.

“I was just having fun. I was only referring to him as the Indy head coach, not as the Bucs head coach,” Brady said when asked about his tweet, via video from Jenna Laine of ESPN. “So it was nothing personal. Coach Dungy knows I love him. I was just giving him a little grief.

“He gave me a little grief. I gave him a little grief. It was all in good fun.”

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is 15-4 in is career against the Colts, including 4-1 in the postseason. Against Dungy-coached Colts team, Brady was 5-3 and 2-1 in the postseason.