Tom Brady on 300th game: I’m very blessed to still be doing it

Getty Images

When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to Michigan on Saturday for a game against the Lions, he’ll be playing in his 300th career game.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday regarding the achievement. “I don’t get caught up too much in statistics and those types of things, but football has just been a very important part of my life for a long time — 30 years. I love the ability to go out there and compete with my teammates [and] compete for our fans. I love the game. I love the nuances of the game, I love the relationships I’ve built [and] all the memories I’ve had.

“I’m very blessed to be 43 years old and still doing it. It’s definitely a challenge for me still. There are physical challenges, there are mental challenges, there are emotional challenges. I just love doing it. It’s pretty cool that I’m still able to do it and still have a team that’s supportive of me being out there. I want to go out there and do the best I can for them.”

Even at 43, Brady continues to play at a very high level. His arm is as strong as it’s ever been. The only question is whether he can maneuver sufficiently to avoid being hit enough times to be injured or to decide to get out before an injury happens.

As he closes in on the conclusion of his 21st NFL season, there’s no reason to think he won’t fulfill his goal of playing two more years. The real question is whether he’ll try to go even beyond his plan to wrap it up in 2022, the season in which he’ll turn 45 during training camp.

And don’t be surprised if Brady, whose team is destined for the playoffs, makes a run. Indeed, don’t be surprised if they become the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium.