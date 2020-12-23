Tom Brady takes the high road regarding the Pro Bowl snub

Getty Images

A day after Tom Brady was more like Tom Petty regarding a perceived diss by Tony Dungy, Brady opted to be Tommy High Road when it comes to the question of whether he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl.

“I think there [are] a lot of people who end up being deserving of a really cool accolade like that,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ve been very fortunate to be picked a bunch of times, and I think it’s really great for other guys to get picked too. It’s hard sometimes to pick just a few guys. This year, there [were] a lot of great candidates at a lot of positions and a lot of teammates that I wish they would’ve made it. You’ve just got to keep trying to go out there and earn it. I think ultimately, for me, it’s about winning games. I think individual accolades have a certain place, [but] the most important thing for me has always been about winning football games. I wish we were 14-0 at this point, [but] we’re not — we haven’t deserved it. We haven’t played to that level yet, but hopefully we can play at a much higher level this Saturday.”

The NFC quarterbacks include Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Brady has made it to the Pro Bowl 14 times. He’s far more motivated to get to the Super Bowl, and to win it. That’s basically what he’s saying.

And if, deep down, he believes he should have made it to the Pro Bowl and uses the omission as extra fuel for an unquenchable fire, so be it.