Tom Brady to appear in 300th career regular season game Saturday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will appear in a regular season NFL game for the 300th time this Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

In reaching the 300 games plateau, Brady will become just the third non-kicker to ever have reached that mark during their NFL careers. Brett Favre appeared in 302 regular season games during his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Jerry Rice has the most such appearances for a non-kicker with 303 career games for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

With just two games left in the regular season, it will take until early next year for Brady to pass Favre and Rice on the list.

George Blanda has somewhat of an asterisk in that regard with 340 games played. That mark includes 10 years of play primarily at quarterback for the Chicago Bears and Houston Oilers. However, the final nine seasons of his career starting at age 40 were mostly as a kicker for the Raiders.

Morten Andersen is the all-time leader in career games played with 382 appearances over 25 seasons in the NFL. He played for the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Jason Hanson has the most career appearances with one team, playing in 327 career games all for the Detroit Lions.

Brady has appeared in 41 career playoffs games, which brings his total current appearances up to 340.