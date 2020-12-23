Tommy Townsend named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

As the Chiefs punter, Tommy Townsend doesn’t always get a lot work with his right leg. But he got enough on Sunday to be named the AFC special teams player of the week.

Townsend punted six times against the Saints, dropping three inside the 20-yard line. He also had a 61-yard punt, averaging 40.5 yards per kick.

A rookie out of Florida, Townsend is averaging 45.5 yards on his 46 punts this season.

Townsend may not get as much work this week, with the Chiefs taking on the Falcons as they try to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed.