Tony Brown designated to return from injured reserve

The Bengals designated Tony Brown to return from injured reserve Wednesday, allowing him to return to practice.

The team placed Brown on injured reserve Dec. 5. He injured his hamstring in the Week 11 game against the Giants.

He has appeared in 11 games with one start this season, recording nine tackles and a pass defensed on defense. He also has two special teams tackles.

Brown now can practice with the team without counting against the active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time.