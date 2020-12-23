Tre Flowers, Bryan Mone return to practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

While the Seattle Seahawks won’t be seeing Quinton Dunbar back in the lineup this season, they will be getting one of their injured cornerbacks back on the field.

Tre Flowers and defensive tackle Bryan Mone were designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

Flowers has been on injured reserve for the last three weeks after pulling his hamstring in the team’s Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He played every snap in the game for the team defensively but felt the injury the day after the win.

Cornerback has gone through a number of injuries this season for Seattle. Shaquill Griffin missed over a month with a hamstring strain of his own. Dunbar tried to manage an ongoing knee issue throughout the season before it became too much to continue on with a month ago. Treatment and rest didn’t do enough to get him back on the field. D.J. Reed missed the first half of the season recovering from a torn pectoral sustained in offseason workouts. Neiko Thorpe twice went on injured reserve with a sports hernia, and nickel cornerback Marquise Blair was lost for the year in Week 2 to a torn ACL.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Flowers has a chance to bounce back to the roster this weekend based on how he looks in practice. Even if he does return, Reed has seized control of the starting job at right cornerback with his play in recent weeks.

Mone was having a strong season as a run stopper for Seattle before suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 9 against Buffalo. Carroll was also optimistic Mone could be back as soon as this weekend as well.

“I think he was playing by far the best ball he’s played with us. Active, he was really a factor just chasing the ball around,” Carroll said.

“He looked really good in the walkthrough today. That’s all I’ve seen of him other than through the training work. He’s got to practice this week and have a good go at it but he’s got a chance and he’s totally tuned in to playing so he’s going to go for it during the course of the week and by the weekend we’ll have much more information.”

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is out of a walking boot and trying to get back in shape before to return before the end of the season. Tight end Greg Olsen is expected to re-join the active roster this week as well from a plantar fascia tear. Second-round defensive end Darrell Taylor is expected to return to practice next week for the first time all season after an extended recovery from leg surgery to address stress fractures after last college season at Tennessee.

Wide receiver Penny Hart, waived Monday at the time to accommodate the return of Josh Gordon to the roster, was re-signed to the practice squad with veteran guard Alex Boone also being signed to the practice squad.