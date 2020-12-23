Trevon Diggs hoping to pick off former Alabama teammate, friend Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is back healthy just in time to face his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts this weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles.

And even though they’re friends, Diggs is hopeful to take a souvenir home from the game courtesy of Hurts.

“That’s always the main goal, to always create turnovers and stuff,” Diggs said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But with him especially, him being one of my good friends and all. It’s time to turn it on.”

Diggs was back on the field last week against the San Francisco 49ers for the first time in over a month. He’d missed five games after fracturing a bone in his foot in early November against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played roughly half of the team’s defensive snaps last week against the 49ers with five tackles and a pass defended in his return to the lineup.

Diggs has two interceptions so far in his rookie season with Dallas. Both of those interceptions came the last time the Cowboys and Eagles faced off as he twice intercepted Carson Wentz in a 23-9 Cowboys loss on Nov. 1.

Diggs and Hurts were a part of the same recruiting class at Alabama and spent three years together at the school. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season with Tua Tagovailoa entrenched as Alabama’s starting quarterback last year. While the two are close friends, Diggs still wants to get his hands on one Hurts’ passes on Sunday.

“I know a lot about Jalen,” Diggs said. “Me being with him. That’s one of my good friends. Me being with him my four years. We came in together. We hung out all the time. The difference is he uses his feet to extend plays. He’s fast. He’s a hard worker. He’s a good player and a great leader, I’m looking forward to it.”