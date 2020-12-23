Tyreek Hill does not practice with hamstring tightness

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was one of a few Chiefs players not on the field as the club began preparing for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Hill experienced hamstring tightness following Kansas City’s win over New Orleans, but it doesn’t appear to be too serious.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) also did not practice. Edwards-Helaire is reportedly out for the rest of the regular season, but may return for the playoffs.