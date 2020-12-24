49ers’ George Kittle will play Saturday vs. Cardinals

Getty Images

The 49ers are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they’re still playing to win — and even playing one of their most important players who has struggled to stay healthy.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle will play on Saturday against the Cardinals, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed today.

Kittle was designated to return from injured reserve last week after missing the last six games with a foot injury, and Shanahan said he has looked great in practice and might be the healthiest player on the team.

Shanahan said Kittle may be on a pitch count to ease him back into the lineup, but he will be out there, and the Cardinals will have to account for one of the best tight ends in the NFL.