49ers rule out Richard Sherman

The 49ers ruled out cornerback Richard Sherman for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. That means Sherman may have played his final game with the team.

Sherman is scheduled for free agency in March and recently said it’s unlikely he returns to the 49ers.

Sherman missed nine games this season with a calf injury before returning to the lineup to play the past four games.

The 49ers also ruled out quarterback Nick Mullens (right elbow), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and free safety Jimmie Ward (concussion) from playing against the Cardinals.

Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) is doubtful.

Center Hroniss Grasu (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are questionable.

C.J. Beathard will make his first start since Week 8 of the 2018 season, replacing Mullens. Mullens had replaced Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mullens is expected to have tight end George Kittle back in the lineup. Kittle has not played since breaking a bone in his foot Nov. 1.