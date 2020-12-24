49ers sign receiver Matt Cole

Getty Images

The 49ers placed receiver Trent Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. They signed receiver Matt Cole to a two-year deal Thursday, the team announced.

Cole originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Dolphins after the draft this spring. The Dolphins waived him Sept. 5, and he signed to the team’s practice squad the following day.

The 49ers signed Cole off the Dolphins’ practice squad.

He has never played in an NFL game.

Cole attended McKendree (IL) University where he appeared in 42 games with 26 starts. He totaled 93 receptions for 1,618 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with 48 carries for 314 yards and one touchdown.