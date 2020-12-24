A.J. Brown laughs off $12,000 fine for throwing football into stands

USA Today

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown threw the football into the stands after scoring a touchdown on Sunday against the Lions. In the NFL, that’s a costly thing for a player to do.

Brown was fined $12,000 for throwing the ball into the stands, but he joked about it on Twitter today.

“12k for the football last week,” Brown wrote. “Let’s see how high I can get the fine up to. I want the NFL to rename that rule after me tbh lol.”

The NFL has a standard fine schedule that the league and the players’ union agreed upon, and it includes throwing the ball into the stands as a violation that results in a $7,000 fine for a first offense and $12,000 for a second offense. The concern within the league is that there could be safety issues related to fans running and leaping for a thrown football.

Brown indicated in follow-up tweets that he may actually stop throwing the ball into the stands. At $12,000 a pop, that’s probably wise.