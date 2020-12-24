Alex Smith throws to receivers during individual work

Getty Images

Alex Smith said Wednesday he “absolutely [is] planning on being out there” Sunday. The Washington quarterback took a step Thursday by taking part in individual drills.

Smith got in some work with his receivers, the team public relations staff said in a pool report.

But will Smith’s calf allow him to go against the Panthers?

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that happens,” Smith said Wednesday, via the team website. “There is a progression here as the week goes on.

“Literally just trying to every single day take a step toward Sunday.”

Dwayne Haskins still took the first-team snaps Thursday in team drills.

Haskins completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 346 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the six quarters since replacing Smith.

So while Smith is doing everything he can to get back in the starting lineup, Haskins again might be the quarterback under center Sunday.