Browns put Jedrick Wills on COVID-19 list, still could play Sunday

Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he isn’t definitely out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The Browns announced that Wills and practice squad wide receiver Ryan Switzer on the reserve list on Thursday. As per league rules, they did not announce the reason for the move.

According to multiple reports, Wills was a close contact of someone outside the organization who tested positive for COVID-19 and should be cleared in time to play as long as he continues to test negative.

Wills has started every game this season after joining the Browns as the 10th overall pick. He was the second tackle off the board and went one pick before Mekhi Becton, who will be starting at left tackle for the Jets this weekend.